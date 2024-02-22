Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danielle Evans, 27, was born at 26 weeks and spent the first three months of her life in an incubator.

She was left with chronic lung disease following being born premature.

But she did not let that stop her taking up rugby while she was at university and launching a campaign to help break the stereotypes of women in sport.

Danielle said: “I have recently been awarded the title of Miss Hastings 2024. I'm delighted to be representing Hastings at the prestigious Miss Great Britain finals in October.

“As well as competing in beauty pageants, I'm also a former rugby player, playing while at Southampton Solent University, and I'm the marketing executive at one of the biggest rugby brands in the world, Gilbert Rugby.

“I've worked on Rugby World Cup and Six Nations campaigns, while additionally working with some of our biggest partners in the business including England Rugby (Including the Red Roses) and World Rugby. I am on a mission to encourage more girls into sports as currently 860,000 fewer girls play team sports than boys.

“With England hosting the rugby World Cup in 2025, women's rugby is on the rise. I launched the #TryMe campaign back in 2019, which aims to breaks the stereotypes of women in sport. I've been fortunate enough to speak to people all around the world about my campaign.

“I was also born at 26 weeks and given a five per cent chance of survival after my mother was rushed to St George's Hospital with pre-eclampsia. Thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses, I survived. Sadly, it has left me with long-term lung issues. I have my daily struggles with it but this does not prevent me from keeping active.

"To this day, I'm still learning the long-term effects of me being born premature. 43 per cent of people in England have at least one long-term health condition and 64 per cent of people with a long-term health condition would like to be more active. This is something I would like to advocate for as a Miss Great Britain finalist.

“My mission is to raise awareness for diversity, inclusion and acceptance. Being a plus size girl, I want to show that you can achieve anything, like compete in a pageant.