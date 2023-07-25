A Hastings pensioner who raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity during the pandemic has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Double heart attack survivor Joan Willett, who is 107, and raised more than £60,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) received the prestigious medal from the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman CStJ yesterday (Monday, July 24).

She was the joint oldest person to be recognised in the first King’s Birthday Honours last month.

Presenting the medal to Joan in front of friends, care home staff and Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart, the Lord-Lieutenant praised her incredible contribution to the community and said that the King would be very proud of her.

Joan Willett is awarded the BEM by Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman CStJ. Picture: Contributed

Joan, a former teacher at Hollington Junior School, walked more than 17 miles up and down a hill outside her care home during lockdown exercise breaks leading up to her 104th birthday.

She survived her second heart attack at 82, thanks to life-saving bypass surgery and a heart valve replacement. Afterwards she went to live at the Hastings care home she still resides in and began walking up and down a steep hill outside several times a day to stay fit.

But after watching Captain Tom on TV during the pandemic she was inspired to use her daily exercise to help fund the heart research.

Joan said: “What a tremendous honour it is to receive this award in person from the Lord-Lieutenant. It was the climax of a wonderful 107th birthday celebration and I was also delighted to have received a birthday card from the King and Queen. I also received more than 100 birthday cards from all over the country and abroad, many from strangers, and that was wonderful. People have been so kind.

Joan walking outside her care home. Picture: Contributed

“When I got the letter from the Cabinet Office informing me that I was being recommended to King Charles for this honour I literally couldn’t believe it. It was such a wonderful surprise and something that I could never have imagined would happen to me.

“I had to keep it a secret for a while until it was officially announced and couldn’t tell anyone, so that was difficult. I feel so very honoured and flattered, but I don’t think I have done anything special.

“I couldn’t have embarked on my fundraising challenge for the BHF without the support and encouragement of my friends and every single one of the wonderful staff here at my care home, they are all fantastic. So, I consider that this great honour is for all of them too, because without them, it wouldn’t have happened.

“During the pandemic I was inspired by watching Captain Tom to do my walk for the British Heart Foundation because thanks to their research I have been able to reach the age I am and still enjoy life.

“My friend and carer here, Pauline, supported me all the way throughout. When I came to live here over 20 years ago after my second heart attack, did I ever think that largely thanks to her I would be getting an honour from the King.

“The best thing about all this, apart from raising the money to help others, was seeing how kind people have been, particularly friends and strangers from as far afield as Australia and Canada who supported me and donated. You only hear about the bad things in the world, but this has given me great faith in humanity.”

Pauline Glenet, Joan’s friend and the activity organiser at her care home said: “It has been a great honour working with Joan. She is a great inspiration and resident ambassador for our wonderful care home. Joan truly deserves this recognition from the King. We are all so very proud to be part of her incredible journey and to see her receive he medal in person.”

During her epic challenge Joan gave multiple interviews, saw her name in lights on the Piccadilly Circus billboard in London, and was shortlisted for a regional Pride of Britain Award. She also caught the attention of her hero and inspiration Captain Sir Tom Moore who sent her a personal message of support during her live appearance on ITV’s Lorraine.