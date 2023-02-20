Hastings Fat Tuesday: Sunday's colourful Umbrella Parade in pictures

Hastings Fat Tuesday – the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration – saw hundreds of people taking to the streets to celebrate over the weekend.

Saturday saw more than 60 bands and artists performing short sets at pubs and venues across the town and created a good natured party atmosphere.

The highlight for Sunday was the Family Umbrella Parade and Preservation Sunday where festival-goers gathered together and the rivalry of the second line brass bands came to a head in a dramatic play-off at the White Rock Theatre.

The procession, led by musicians, lined up on the seafront at St Leonards and enjoyed bright sunshine as it made its way to the White Rock Theatre, for an afternoon of celebrations.

People were able to take advantage of free community workshops, in the lead-up to the event, to help them design their umbrellas. There was a free Frock Up Market Place at the old Observer Building.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

