Hastings flooding: Eel spotted swimming through town centre as area remains 'submerged' in water

An eel has been spotted swimming through the town centre today (January 16) as major flooding hits Hastings.

By Megan Baker
4 minutes ago

In a video posted to Facebook, the eel was captured swimming past Jempson’s Cafe in Wellington Place as it was caught up in the major flooding that has hit the town.

It comes as many places in Hastings have been closed to the public, including Priory Meadow and Alexandra Park, due to being submerged in water.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement on Twitter, which said: “Both sides of Priory Meadow Shopping Centre are underwater.

An eel has been spotted swimming through the town centre today (January 16) as major flooding hits Hastings. Video by Erika Rosina Lily Williams.
“The shopping centre is closed and we ask that you avoid the area. We are also aware of a number of homes in the area that are affected.

"Please remain calm while efforts are being made.”

One resident also reported to have seen water ‘just pouring out of Priory Meadow’ this morning and ‘gushing out of a drain’ in South Terrace.

