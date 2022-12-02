The numbers of people needing to use the foodbank in Hastings has ‘skyrocketed’ due to the cost-of-living crisis, organisers said.

Natalie Williams, community engagement director for Kings Church 1066, where the foodbank is based, said needs had ‘escalated’ as a result of the pandemic and the subsequent cost-of-living crisis, with many struggling to make ends meet.

She said: “In the last six months we have given out 78 tonnes of food to people who have been referred to us by different organisations. Food has gone up in price, bills have gone up and petrol has gone up. People are feeling a sense of hopelessness.”

Last month, we launched our company-wide campaign - a fundraiser for foodbank network Trussell Trust.

Natalie Williams (Community Engagement Director at King's Church 1066) at Hastings Foodbank.

The Trussell Trust is a charity with a network of more than 1,300 food bank centres across the UK, of which Hastings Foodbank is part of.

Across our family of newspapers, we aim to raise as much money as we can to support this vital charity this winter.

The money raised will go directly to food banks to ensure that anyone who needs a helping hand this winter gets it.

Natalie said: “There is an incredible team of volunteers who make Hastings Foodbank what it is. They also offer a warm welcome. For us it’s not just about giving the food but offering that friendship as well.”

Hastings Foodbank is based at the King's Church Hastings, The Hastings Centre, The Ridge opposite the Conquest Hospital.

Opening times are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10.30am to 3pm. Call 01424 753322, extension 217.

