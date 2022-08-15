Hastings games area closed for resurfacing work

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “The Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) in Alexandra Park will be closed for up to three weeks for resurfacing work. This work has to be done while the weather is warm because of the bonding required for the artificial grass. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.” Picture from Hastings Borough Council's Twitter.

The games area in Alexandra Park, St Helen’s Road, is having new artificial grass installed.

“This work has to be done while the weather is warm because of the bonding required for the artificial grass. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.”

Artificial grass is often laid during spring or summer due to the hotter weather which allows the grass to acclimatise quicker.

However, artificial grass can be installed at any point in the year, according to experts. It can even be done during winter, though the process will take longer.