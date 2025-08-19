The free LGBTQ+ festival features music, parades, and live music.

The parade will start at 11am at The Stade and will finish at the Oval in Bohemia Road.

Organisers said the best place to watch the parade is along the seafront from the seaside of the paved area from The Stade all the way along to the pier.

The festivities at the Oval start at noon and will last until 8pm.

Last year’s event was a great success, organisers said, despite getting off to a soggy start due to rain.

The event in 2024 was under threat due to a lack of funding but Hastings taxi firm 24/7 came to the rescue at the 11th hour with a generous sponsorship offer.

More information can be found at Hastings Pride’s website at https://hastingspride.org.uk.

