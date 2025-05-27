Hastings gets ready for Race for Life

The 10K will start at 10am, followed by a 5K and 3K at 11am.

Race for Life is organised by Cancer Research UK, and is its biggest fundraising event. It is open to everybody, regardless of fitness level, background or gender.

This popular fundraiser used to be open to women only, but in 2019, the charity opened it up to all genders, making it fully inclusive.

Cancer Research UK says: "We get people moving, and raise money for vital cancer research. All around the UK, we’ve been raising funds and changing lives for more than a quarter of a century."

The first event was held in Battersea in 1994 when 750 female participants raised £48,000. Since then, Race for Life has grown significantly. There are now hundreds of events across the UK, and over £970m has been raised towards life-saving cancer treatments.

The charity says: "It’s a race for everyone. For you, your friends and family. Race for Life isn’t just a 5k run. Over the years we’ve added plenty of events to make sure that everybody can have a go. Join in and help us outsmart cancer.

"There are 3k, 5k and 10k routes to take at your own speed. Our Race for Lifers are different people with different stories. But we’ve all got one thing in common – together we are beating cancer.

"Cancer is relentless. But so are we. So we make sure that everyone can join the Race for Life movement. Race for Life is open to all, so bring your mates, dads, boyfriends, uncles and grandads - and your grandmas, mums and aunties too, while you’re at it."

