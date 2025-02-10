A Hastings schoolgirl received a letter from Buckingham Palace after writing to the King to express her concern for the environment.

Jessica Creasy, aged seven, has recently taken it upon herself to go litter picking in Alexandra Park every weekend with her dad.

She then decided to write to King Charles III about her concerns for the environment, the monarch himself being a long-time advocate of environmental protection and sustainability, who has promoted things like renewable energy and organic farming.

The schoolgirl was pleased to receive a response back from the palace.

Jessica received a reply back from Buckingham Palace’s head of Royal correspondence, who said the King was ‘immensely touched’ by the youngster’s care for the environment and thanked her for her ‘thoughtful message’.

The letter read: “It was so kind of you to take the trouble to write to His Majesty with your concern for the environment. The King, who has been working on projects to protect and restore our natural world for over 50 years, was immensely touched to learn that you too care deeply about this important issue.

“I hope you will be reassured to know that His Majesty continues to encourage us all to think about the many things we can do to help support the planet and has asked me to pass on his warmest good wishes for your endeavours.”

Jessica’s proud dad, Tom, said: “She has taken it upon herself recently to help the planet and we now go litter picking every weekend in Alexandra Park. She also decided to write to the King and we can’t believe that she received a letter back from the palace.

“At the beginning of the year she asked my dad to buy her a grabber and we have been to the park every weekend since. She’s great.”

Jessica said: “I am so pleased to hear that the King also cares about our environment and I hope more people will do what they can to help save it.”