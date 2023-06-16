Hastings great grandmother with sight loss recruits family for night-time fundraising walk

A 92-year-old great grandmother who has lost most of her sight has recruited her family to raise vital funds for the Royal National Institute of Blind People’s (RNIB) Talking Books Service, which she describes as her lifeline.

Marjorie Crispin at home in St Leonards, Hastings

Marjorie Crispin from Hastings said losing her vision was “like a bereavement” after she woke up one day unable to see, which she found was because of the sight condition macular degeneration.

Downloading books from RNIB’s Talking Books library, as well as listening to Classic FM, has helped her stay positive. Currently, Marjorie is reading the third Richard Osman Thursday Murder Club book and says she loves a bloodthirsty murder mystery. In addition, as she’s originally from Liverpool, she also loves soaking up everything written by authors from the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now she’s asked her family to do a night walk to raise money to sponsor a RNIB Talking Book. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will walk 20 kilometres along the South Down’s Way from Firle Beacon car park to Beachy Head. They will do it at night to simulate the kind of visibility that Marjorie now has during daytime.

Marjorie Crispin with family members Cody, Amy and Nykkie

She said: “I thought, ‘how can I do this walk? I’m too old,’ but then I realised I’ve got my grandchildren and great grandchildren, so I took the bull by the horns at Christmas and I asked them if they would do it. They said ‘yes! It’s a wonderful idea.’

“After losing my sight to macular degeneration, RNIB Talking Books has given me so much comfort and entertainment. Reading has always been a big part of my life, and to be able to continue despite these challenges is something I’m very grateful for. RNIB Talking Books help break up my day, and give me a chance to hear stories, documentaries and news, bringing back memories and giving me new interests.”

The aim is for the family to make it to Beachy Head before sunrise on one of the shortest nights of the year (June 25), which coincides with Marjorie’s wedding anniversary to her late husband, who passed away 11 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marjorie’s grandsons Jamie Crispin and Dan Crispin, granddaughter Nykkie, her great granddaughters, Amy Robertson and Cody, her son, Robin Crispin, his wife Louisa, Jamie’s partner, Abi, and Dan’s partner, Nat, will all be taking part in the walk.

Marjorie Crispin relaxing at home

Hazel Stirling, RNIB’s Regional Fundraising Manager, said: “We’re delighted to have Marjorie and her family fundraise towards sponsoring a RNIB Talking Book. It’s only through the generosity of our supporters that we can offer such fantastic services”.

Marjorie’s JustGiving page for the challenge can be found here justgiving.com/fundraising/MarjorieCrispin