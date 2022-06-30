Hastings groups receive £1,066 grant from Local Trust

The grants cover a wide range of activities that residents will be able to enjoy over the coming months.

Richard Street, chair of Big Local, said: “Once again, we are really pleased to be able to fund these wonderful activities for our local residents. This part of town so often misses out on the sort of experiences and opportunities that other areas enjoy so it’s a real privilege to be able to bring them into our communities so all can benefit from them.

"Our funding may not be enough to change lives, but it can help to make them that bit brighter.

Internal photo of the Men's Shed.

“If you live in the Big Local North-East Hastings area, why not join us and help distribute the funds available. You can contact Jan Papworth by emailing [email protected] or calling 07968828230.”

Sussex Futsal Club, Sporting Club Pass + Move, Ore Community Land Trust, Hastings and St Leonards Men’s Shed, Idol Rich Theatre Rotto, and Hastings Story-telling Festival are among the groups to receive the £1,066 grant:

Sussex Futsal Club said the funding will enable it to replace training equipment which has reached the end of its useful life.

Sporting Club Pass + Move said the grant will pay for the training of two coaches to allow the club to extend its activities to Hastings Academy.

Ore Community Land Trust started a Forest School earlier this year to provide for parents and toddlers to access the woodland and community garden. The sessions were very successful with a waiting list. The funding will allow the classes to continue after the summer.

Ore Community Land Trust's funding will allow nature classes for parents and children to continue after the summer.

Men’s Shed funding will replace two important items of equipment.

Idol Rich Theatre Rotto will use the funding for children from the age of five to learn about the Hastings seaside resort in Edwardian times and create their own shadow puppet sequences.

Hastings Story-telling Festival will use the grant to fund the nationally acclaimed Norwich Puppet Theatre’s ‘ Little Red Riding Hood ’ to offer an afternoon performance within school hours for children and an after school show for families.