Hastings Voodoo Fest

Hastings Halloween Voodoo Fest in Pictures

People out and about in Hastings Old Town on Monday may have encountered an eerie costumed procession with faming torches carrrying a coffin through the streets.

By Andy Hemsley
4 minutes ago

Monday’s Halloween spectacle was the return of Hastings Voodoo Fest. As well as dressing up to join the procession people were able to enjoy live music, with a New Orleans style Second Line brass band playing in the Lord Nelson and local band A Message From The Ravens taking to the stage at The Albion, where the procession finished up.

Keith Leech took these pictures on the night.

Hastings Voodoo Fest

Hastings Voodoo Fest

Photo: Keith Leech

Hastings Voodoo Fest

Hastings Voodoo Fest

Photo: Keith Leech

Hastings Voodoo Fest

Hastings Voodoo Fest

Photo: Keith Leech

Hastings Voodoo Fest

Hastings Voodoo Fest

Photo: Keith Leech

Hastings Old TownNelson
