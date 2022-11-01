Hastings Halloween Voodoo Fest in Pictures
People out and about in Hastings Old Town on Monday may have encountered an eerie costumed procession with faming torches carrrying a coffin through the streets.
By Andy Hemsley
Monday’s Halloween spectacle was the return of Hastings Voodoo Fest. As well as dressing up to join the procession people were able to enjoy live music, with a New Orleans style Second Line brass band playing in the Lord Nelson and local band A Message From The Ravens taking to the stage at The Albion, where the procession finished up.
Keith Leech took these pictures on the night.
