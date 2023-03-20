Hastings has one of the highest divorce rates in the UK, according to new data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said more than one in 10 adults in the town have seen their marriage end in divorce.

The data said that 12.1 per cent of over 16s in Hastings have divorced from their husband or wife.

The rate is above the national average, while 41.4 per cent of Hastings residents have never married and 37.5 per cent are currently married or in a civil partnership.

Norwich has the highest divorce rate compared to any other area in the UK, with a 12.8 per cent rate, followed by Hastings and Blackpool both on 12.1 per cent, ONS data reveals.

A family law expert believes those people who are divorcing are completing the process in a more amicable way than in previous years.

This has been assisted by changes to legislation, including the introduction of no-fault divorce, and the opportunity for a couple to use one lawyer in the divorce process rather than the traditional route of each having legal representation.

Philip Barnsley, head of family at law firm Higgs LLP, said: “The general trend around divorces is for them to be on the rise, and that is usually a pattern which emerges in a challenging economic climate.

“What we are also seeing in increasing numbers is that those people who are getting divorced are keen to do so in a more amicable way.

“There are a number of reasons for that. People are getting married at an older age and are consequently getting divorced when they are older.

“In the vast majority of cases, people who are getting divorced in their 50s or 60s are able to take a more considered and reasoned approach to their marriage ending compared to people in their 30s who may be a little more impulsive.

“The introduction of no-fault divorce last year has also been hugely important in creating an amicable and collaborative approach to divorce.

“It has completely removed the need for blame to be apportioned for adultery or other unreasonable behaviour when a relationship breaks down and separating couples have responded well to these changes.”

Philip said he believes the changes in approach to divorce are being reflected in new methods being offered by law firms.

He added: “People are aware that long and protracted legal battles are expensive in every way.

“They are certainly expensive from a financial point of view, expensive from a physical and mental health stance and, most importantly, expensive in relationships, both in terms of the couple who are divorcing and any children who may be involved.