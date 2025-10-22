Hastings health coach uses personal tragedy to help others

A dedicated health coach from Hastings is now using her own experience of illness and grief to help local people.

Jude Bentley, aged 66, has lived with ulcerative colitis since 2005 and built a career over 25 years supporting clients, including even high-profile names in music, media, and sport.

But everything changed the day her best friend drowned on Christmas Day a few years ago.

Jude’s grief brought on the worst flare-up of her life: she became skeletal, couldn’t climb a flight of stairs, and genuinely feared she might die.

Jude instinctively reached for the toolbox she’d used with clients, including nutrition, breathing techniques, mindset work, nervous-system support. Within weeks, her symptoms began to shift in a way they never had before and she's stayed well since then Now she’s launched a new course for people with IBD, blending everything she learned from that turning point.

Jude says: “My best friend died on Christmas Day when she was standing on the beach and swept out to sea. I found out through a Facebook post - it was absolutely devastating. We’d been friends since I was 18 and she was like my soulmate. We’d lived together and travelled the world as young women. When I lost her it was the biggest shock of my life, and it triggered the worst flare-up I’d ever had of my colitis.

“I’d had a few flares, hospital visits and years of managing symptoms before, but nothing prepared me for the pain I was in after her death. I couldn’t walk up a flight of stairs without collapsing in bed. I was gasping for air. I couldn’t eat and I looked like a ghost. There was a moment where I honestly thought ‘am I going to die?’.

“That moment changed everything. I’d already spent years studying nutritional therapy, hypnotherapy, and the nervous system - but I realised I had to process the grief of losing my friend if I had any chance of getting better. So I used a combination of all the tools I’d spent years studying - things like breathwork, guided visualisation, gentle movement, and writing. I approached my treatment like I would with a client. Within a month I was in remission. I got so much better that I came off all medication and I stayed that way.

“It confirmed what I’d always felt deep down - that emotional trauma gets stored in the body and that to heal chronic illness, we need more than just pills or protocols. I’m not anti-medication. I’ve taken it when I’ve needed to and it can be life-saving. But what frustrates me is that people are given a leaflet, some pills, maybe told to avoid certain foods - but there’s no roadmap. No one talks to them about the fear, shame, exhaustion or how it affects their relationships and confidence.

“People end up online in the middle of the night, desperately trying everything from restrictive diets to supplements and protocols. They’re afraid to eat and of what might happen. Some people end up having surgery because their medication didn’t work.

“I realised that this was such an important gap in what people with Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) need and as soon as I had the opportunity, I took a new direction with my work. I’ve supported many people through eating disorders and other illnesses, but my personal experience made me decide to focus specifically on helping people with IBD. I want to offer the things I never had.

“Working with people one to one I’ll cover nutrition, but in a grounded, flexible way. We work on nervous system regulation. We look at mindset and belief. We explore emotional issues and trauma gently. And we learn how to stop being afraid of food, and of our own bodies. Everything I teach comes from what I’ve lived through. I know what it’s like to cry on the toilet. To cancel plans because you don’t trust your body. I also know what helped me get my life back.

“I still think about my best friend all the time. Losing her nearly broke me, but it also gave me a purpose I didn’t know I needed. Now because of her I can help others through it too.”

Statistics show 1 in 5 people in Hastings live with a long-term health problem or disability – well above the England average of 17.6 %. (2021 Census)

You can find out more about Jude at www.judebentley.com/ibd-recovery.