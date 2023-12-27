The homeless and vulnerable in Hastings were treated to Christmas meals and entertainment on Christmas Day and Boxing Day by volunteers from Surviving Christmas.

The charity, which looks after the elderly and those in need, as well as the homeless and lonely throughout the festive period, also packed and distributed more than 830 hampers to the most vulnerable in the area.

The two-day Christmas event on Christmas Day and Boxing Day took place at the Salvation Army Hall, St Andrews Square, in the town centre.

Entertainment was provided, as well as services, including hairdressers, and visits by medical and mental health professionals.

Gifts of hats, scarves, gloves and socks, as well as showers were available, alongside haircuts and hair-dos over the two-day period.

Surviving Christmas is run by a group of volunteer trustees and supported by lead and regular volunteers who all live local to the area. The charity has been running for more than 30 years.

Throughout the year the charity organises fundraising events so that it can financially support its projects over the Christmas period.

Megan Skinner, from Surviving Christmas, said: “Over the course of the past month and a half, we have been fundraising, collecting, doing rotas, and generally getting ready to go.

“The first main prong of this year’s campaign was the hamper pack, earlier this month. We sent out 835 hampers, containing all the basics to feed a family of four for two weeks, to families in need in Hastings and Rother. It was an explosion of work, completely run by volunteers - and what amazing people they were.

“On Christmas Day, we served a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, including Christmas crackers and Christmas cards, to more than 100 guests, restaurant style - our guests sat at tables and were served by our wonderful volunteers.

“On Boxing Day, we served approximately 150 guests with bubble and squeak, turkey and ham, and all the veg that goes along with that. On both days, we offered other services. We had a registered nurse, a mental health nurse, barbers and hairdressers, shower facilities, bands and singers, and volunteers to befriend our guests.

“We are a completely self-funded charity. We receive no government support, and everything, including all the food for the hampers and for our Christmas and Boxing Day specials, is paid for by the charity. The December campaign costs in the region of £80,000 to run, and we raise this by fundraising and whatever local grants we can get. If you would like to donate to help next year’s campaign, our bank details are: Surviving Christmas, sort code 09 01 28, account number 95875221.

“We would like to send a huge thank you to all our volunteers - without you, none of this would happen! You are all fantastic, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. If you haven’t volunteered for us before, and would be interested in volunteering over the next 12 months, please email [email protected].”

