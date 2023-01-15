Surviving the Streets – a Hastings based charity that provides hot meals for people living on the streets locally – has had a car broken into.

The break in took place in the early hours of Saturday morning even though the targeted vehicle was clearly marked as belonging to the charity. It took place at Churchwood Drive, Hollington, where the charity has its base. The vehicle was parked outside a food bank.

CCTV cameras revealed footage of two men carrying out the crime. They smashed a side window of the vehicle to break in. All they stole were pot noodles worth £5.

Charity co-founder James Robinson said: “I would have given them that if they had asked. I am not happy.”

The incident has caused outrage locally with people turning to social media to vent their anger, describing the offenders as ‘low lives’ and ‘scum’.

One person commented: “What is wrong with people? The sad thing is that those who did this probably have people they know who need the service of that charity.”

Another said: “The police need to patrol Hollington. It’s getting like a ghetto.”

The Surviving the Streets team works seven days a week to help and support the homeless and less fortunate locally, including children and vulnerable adults centres, schools and the elderly. They also run digital support banks across Hastings and St.Leonards and an on call emergency homeless outreach service via a freephone 0800 number.

To date, the charity has given out over 240,000 meals and supported over 600,000 people.

If anyone has information on the crime they should contact Sussex Police.