BMX riders from around the world descended on Hastings over the weekend to take part in an international event.

The Swatch Battle of Hastings, presented by Source BMX, took place at the White Rock Baths.

The world’s best BMX riders competed over multiple days of competition, which kicked off directly on the beach on Friday (September 8) with the Source BMX rail jam followed by the all new Swatch High Air ramp, which saw eight of the world’s top riders go head to head in a high air contest on a huge, nine foot high, custom-built quarter pipe.

Organisers said hundreds watched the event from the beach and even from paddle boards at sea.

Saturday (September 9) saw two Battle of Hastings events taking part in the Source Park itself, with team riders hoping to make it to the finals on Sunday (September 10).

One of the most exciting elements of the weekend, on Saturday, saw riders attempting to perform the best trick.

On Sunday the best five teams of the weekend hit the park once again to determine the winner of the Swatch Battle of Hastings 2023.

Australia’s Josh Dove and his team were crowned the 2023 champions.

This year’s event was sponsored by big brands, such as Swatch and Vans.

Tom Creasy, from Source BMX, said: “This year’s Swatch Battle Of Hastings was easily our biggest to date and we would love to thank all of our partners, staff, the riders and of course the fans in attendance. See you next year.”

1 . The Swatch Battle Of Hastings, presented by Source BMX. Picture: George Marshall Photo: George Marshall

2 . The Swatch Battle Of Hastings presented by Source BMX in Hastings, East Sussex. Rail Jam: Photo by George Marshall. The Swatch Battle Of Hastings presented by Source BMX in Hastings, East Sussex. Rail Jam: Photo by George Marshall. Photo: George Marshall

3 . The Swatch Battle Of Hastings presented by Source BMX in Hastings, East Sussex. Rail Jam: Photo by George Marshall. The Swatch Battle Of Hastings presented by Source BMX in Hastings, East Sussex. Rail Jam: Photo by George Marshall. Photo: George Marshall

4 . The Swatch Battle Of Hastings presented by Source BMX in Hastings, East Sussex. Rail Jam: Photo by George Marshall. The Swatch Battle Of Hastings presented by Source BMX in Hastings, East Sussex. Rail Jam: Photo by George Marshall. Photo: George Marshall