Hastings hosts "stellar line-up of top flight darts talent"

A Night at the Darts at Hastings White Rock on Saturday, December 3 promises a “stellar line-up of top flight darts talent” including the 2022 PDC Darts World Cup Champion Simon Whitlock.

Luke Humphries by Kais Bodensieck

He will be joined by Dutch duo Vincent van der Voort and Dirk van Duijvenbode, along with former World Youth Champion, Luke Humphries. Darts legend ‘The King of Bling’ Bobby George will also be appearing.

Spokesman Dave Cameron said: “Van der Voort is an experienced player and is well known for his quick-fire style, while van Duijvenbode has become one of the game’s most exciting and explosive characters.

“Humphries is a rising star of the sport and is currently the world no.8 spot after a fine 5-1 victory over Ryan Searle at the PDC game on November 13th.

“George needs little introduction to darts fans and is a household name even to those who do not closely follow the sport. The legendary showman was a pioneer of the razzmatazz now associated with a night at the darts and he has enjoyed celebrity status as a television personality for decades.

“Four different ticket types are available with packages that include player meet and greets, signed dartboards, and a 9-dart shootout for the chance to play against a pro on the main stage with a full walk-on and music.”

More information and all tickets via the website whiterocktheatre.org.uk or direct from the venue on 0343 310 0031.

Luke Humphries said: “The last couple of years have just got better and better for me in darts. This event will be a great chance to get some competitive action under my belt before the World Championships in front of what looks like will be an awesome crowd”

