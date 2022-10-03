Hastings independent cinema celebrates 20 years
The Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town is celebrating 20 years this month.
The tiny cinema in High Street, which has a loyal following, not only screens a wide variety of films but has hosted live music events, festivals, talks and cabaret over the years. It is run by volunteers.
To mark the 20 year anniversary the cinema has put up an eye-catching banner across the High Street. It is also screening a number of films which celebrate independent cinemas, such as the 1988 classic Cinema Paradiso.
The venue faced closure after being hit by the Covid lockdown and shut its doors in January. But a community fund raising appeal raised more than £17,000 to keep it going. People can also support the venue by becoming a Friend of the Electric Palace. For more details and for what is currently showing, visit www.electricpalacecinema.com.
