A Hastings pensioner who raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity during the pandemic has died, aged 108.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Double heart attack survivor Joan Willett, who raised more than £60,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF), passed away on Friday (November 29),

She was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for her fundraising efforts and received the prestigious accolade from the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman CStJ in July last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was also the joint oldest person to be recognised in the first King’s Birthday Honours in June 2023.

Joan Willett in 2020 holding up a portrait of her by young artist Gemma Jones, from Staffordshire. Picture: Contributed

Joan, a former teacher at Hollington Junior School, walked more than 17 miles up and down a hill outside her care home during lockdown exercise breaks leading up to her 104th birthday.

A BHF spokesperson said: “Her tenacity, strength and enthusiasm for life won the hearts of the nation, as well as a British Empire Medal (BEM) and a Prime Minister Points of Light Award.

“The former teacher, who was born during the First World War, was awarded a BEM title in 2023 for her contribution to our life-saving research. Joan was inspired to fundraise after benefitting from bypass surgery and a heart valve replacement after her second heart attack aged 82.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive at the BHF, said: “We are incredibly saddened to hear that Joan Willet BEM has passed away, aged 108.

Joan Willett being awarded the BEM by Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman CStJ in July 2023. Picture: Contributed

“A heart patient herself, Joan was a source of inspiration for people across the country during the dark days of the pandemic. I was honoured to meet Joan and personally thank her for her exceptional efforts.

“She was a wonderful woman whose warmth and generosity left a huge impression on me and all of us at the BHF and her indefatigable fundraising effort has left a life-saving legacy. Our thoughts are with Joan’s many friends and loved ones.”

The charity said Joan was also awarded a special BHF Heart Hero Award in 2020 to recognise her exceptional contribution. This was given to her virtually by the Duchess of York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Hastings House, where she had lived for 26 years, said she died ‘gently’ on Friday night.

Joan walking outside her care home. Picture: Contributed

Speaking on her 108th birthday in July, Joan, who was born in St Leonards in 1916, shared her advice for a long and happy life, which included showing a genuine interest in people.

After moving into her care home during the pandemic, inspired by Sir Captain Tom Moore’s fundraising for the NHS, Joan started walking up and down the hill outside her residence.

She wanted to use her daily exercise to fund heart research, which she claimed had helped her live to her impressive age. The hill was then named Willett Way after her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BHF spokesperson added: “Her inquisitive nature and desire to keep learning and experiencing life saw her undertake multiple interviews during her epic challenge. Featuring on live television did not phase her and she was thrilled to see her name in lights on the iconic Piccadilly Circus billboard in London.

“She also caught the attention of her hero and inspiration Captain Sir Tom Moore who sent her a personal message of support during her live appearance on ITV’s Lorraine.

“We are eternally grateful to Joan for her fundraising, her willingness to talk about her connection to us, and for being such a bright spark during the pandemic period and beyond.

“Our thoughts are with all who knew her, especially her care home staff and residents.”