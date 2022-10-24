Come Dine for Palestine, which will be held on Saturday, November 26, has been organised jointly by Hastings Friends of Al-Mawasi and Hastings and Rye Palestine Solidarity Campaign (HRPSC) to raise vital funds to support the health needs of the residents of Al Mawasi in Gaza.

The fun and uplifting evening at Ore Community Hall will feature a mouth-watering spread prepared by Chef Momo, as well as live music and a raffle.

Chef Momo is a rising star of Hastings’ culinary scene. His bold and perfectly balanced flavours, inspired by his Syrian and Palestinian heritage, have won him a legion of fans from pop-up Supper Clubs and food stalls, as well as at the Refugee Buddy Café where he ‘guest chefs’.

Guests will be invited to taste every dish on the bespoke menu during the vegetarian buffet, including homemade Daraa bread, Motabbal, Makloubeh, Maftoul, Tabbouleh, Baba Ganoush, Harak Osbao and Arnabeet.

HRPSC chair Katy Colley said: “This is a unique opportunity to try the best Palestinian food in town.

“As anyone who tasted Chef Momo’s food at our summer festival Palestine on the Pier can tell you he is an extremely talented chef who makes everything with heart, soul and bags of flavour. We’re very lucky to have him onboard.”

There will be live music on the oud from Hastings’ favourite Frank Moon, a composer and multi-instrumentalist, as well as a raffle with a host of prizes donated by local businesses, ranging from meals out in top restaurants to glamping holidays, homeware, jewellery, accessories, cinema tickets, haircuts, food and drink.

In the last year, Grace Lally, from Hastings Friends of Al-Mawasi, has spearheaded the twinning campaign between Hastings and Al-Mawasi, aiming to foster friendship links between Hastings and the small fishing village in Gaza.

Grace said the money raised by the event will make a huge difference to the 15,000 residents of Al-Mawasi which, like the rest of Gaza, has been impoverished by a 15-year-long blockade and repeated bombing campaigns.

“They are trying to fix up a section of their community building to use as a medical centre. Our fundraising will go towards the cost of a proper roof and some basic equipment to provide health services which will be a vital support to this very poor, rural community”, Grace added.

As well as fundraising, the group have been pairing up residents in Hastings with people in Al-Mawasi who want to practice their English.

Grace added: “I have really enjoyed getting to know the people of Al-Mawasi this past year and it's been wonderful to see the impact we can make, even with small donations and giving our time to help people with their English.

“They've created an English language club called 'Yes we can!', and I do a video call with a group of students each week.

“I was so moved speaking to their teacher who told me how she tries to ensure the children laugh and have fun and how much it means to her to make them happy.

“She also told me how much she cries about the horror of war that surrounds them and her desperate desire to save enough money to take her own family out of Gaza.

“Our support means so much to the people there, especially when it appears the rest of the world has forgotten them.”