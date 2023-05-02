Crowds of people in Hastings turned out to celebrate the annual Jack in the Green festivities at the weekend.

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the celebrations.

The festivities got under way on Friday (April 28) and continued across the whole Bank Holiday weekend.

Jack in the Green sees a colourful procession through the streets of the Old Town, on the May Bank Holiday Monday, with music and drumming groups, led by the Jack, a be-ribboned dancing tower of leaves.

At Hastings Museum and Art Gallery on Friday, Jack in the Green founder Keith Leech gave a talk about the origins of the famous Hastings event and how it has evolved over the years. After that, a folk music session was held at the Stag pub, in All Saints Street.

On Saturday (April 29), Morris dance teams performed at Winkle Island and around the Old Town. The Rattlebag group hosted a sing-around at the Stag and the evening saw the big ceilidh dance with band Frog On A Bike, at the White Rock Theatre.

On Sunday (April 30) a Morris dancers’ service was held at St Clements Church. There was also dancing at The Stade, and around the Old Town.

The procession took place yesterday (Monday, May 1). There was dancing at dawn and a celebration on the Ladies Parlour, West Hill, from 4.45am.

The Jack was released from the Fishermen’s Museum, in Rock-a-Nore Road, at 10.15am before the procession got under way, attracting crowds of people.

It went along All Saints Street, down the High Street then up The Croft to the West Hill green.

After the procession, the slaying of the Jack, to release the spirit of summer, took place at 4pm and leaves from the Jack were handed out to bring luck.

