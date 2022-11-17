The Jobcentre in Hastings is working with the hospitality industry to fill vacancies before the festive season.

Caroline Williams, Hastings jobcentre spokesperson said: “Jobcentre work coaches are busy focussing on helping employers fill their seasonal and permanent vacancies [in] hospitality and retail.

“The changes to Universal Credit and the older workers’ offer means we can help even more claimants receive intensive support, to help them get into work and seize opportunities to increase their job prospects and pay.”

The DWP ‘Find a Job’ website signposts people to ‘thousands of jobs’ available, while a variety of openings are advertised on the Sussex Jobcentre Twitter account.

The Jobcentre in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

Vacancies this month have included: health care assistants, sales representatives and head chef in Hastings, assistant branch manager in Bexhill, and various seasonal vacancies at the local Tesco’s supermarkets and local shops.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that there were 3,075 people in Hastings looking for work during October, 550 of these being people aged 18 – 24. This saw a 20 per cent reduction from the same time last year.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman, added: “The UK labour market has remained resilient in the face of global challenges, with a low unemployment rate and a record number of people on payrolls.

“Whilst these figures are encouraging, we recognise that families are facing rising prices and employers need support to fill vacancies with a reliable workforce.

