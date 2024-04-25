Hastings leader back on television

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brett who sadly lost both his parents in 2019 was subjected to a David and Goliath legal battle in the Royal Courts of Justice after his step siblings from a previous marriage sued him over his late mother's inheritance.

The story which was featured 17 Times in the national media and channel 5 television last year followed Brett's journey on self representation to defend his mother's last wishes and save him an eye-watering £125,000 legal bill.

Brett won the judgement in July 2022 but his step siblings appealed the judgement, the appeal was refused so then they appealed the appeal refusal which was granted meaning that Brett had to attend the Court of Appeal and explain why the original judgement should remain in place.

Brett on channel 5's Inheritance Wars.

Following his second self representation Brett won the case and his step siblings walked away with a self-generated legal bill.

Brett's mother Maureen wanted to ensure that Brett would be able to continue looking after her Green Amazonian parrot and Sunrise Jenday (parakeet family) which he continues to do.

Brett said: "Having experienced the loss of not one but both parents in such a short space of time was a traumatic event but to be sued by my late father's children from a previous marriage preventing me from grieving was unacceptable and quite frankly despicable.

"The silly thing is, had they not have sued me I would probably have given them a token gesture out of my mum's estate.

Brett outside the High Court

"Naturally I'm happy I won but I'm also glad to have had the experience to attend High Court and self represent."