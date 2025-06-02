Hastings Lions donate £25,000 to Air Ambulance

The donation was made on Sunday when the Lions Club of Hastings held its 56th Anniversary Charter Lunch held at The Brickwall Hotel in Sedlescombe.

It will be used to purchase a new rapid response vehicle for the charity.

Lions First Vice President and Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Brett McLean attended and said: “The lunch was a very special event as we were fortunate to have a number of special guests in attendance which included Lions District Governor, Regional Chairman and Zone Chairman, presidents and members from other Lions Clubs within the South East area, Past Mayor of Hastings Councillor Judy Rogers and Helene Poursain and Stu Plumbley from the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

We were delighted to donate a cheque for £25,000 to match fund South East Lions efforts to raise sufficient funds to purchase a new rapid response vehicle which has been ordered and will be put into service shortly. The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance consists of three AW 169 helicopters and four Volvo EC90 rapid response vehicles. The organisation which costs £20,400,000 a year to operate, is 80% funded through donations. Last year alone it attended 3,328 missions of which 1,930 patients were given emergency support care. The majority of missions were primarily cardiac and stroke related incidents, closely followed by road traffic collisions, assaults and incidents of self harm.

1 . Lions presentation to Air Ambulance Lions presentation to Air Ambulance Photo: supplied

2 . Lions presentation to Air Ambulance Lions presentation to Air Ambulance Photo: supplied

3 . Lions presentation to Air Ambulance Lions presentation to Air Ambulance Photo: supplied