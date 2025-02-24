A man was injured in a collision involving a car and a police vehicle on the way to an emergency incident in Hastings, police said.

The collision took place last Thursday evening (February 20) and police are now appealing for witnesses with information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5pm on Thursday (February 20), emergency services responded to a collision in Carlisle Parade, Hastings, involving a blue Vauxhall Agila and a police car responding to an emergency call.

“The driver of the Vauxhall, a 77-year-old from Winchelsea, attended hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition at this time.

“A police officer also attended hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch.

“Information can be submitted by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 867 of 20/02.

“A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as is standard for investigations of this nature.”