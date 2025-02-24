Hastings: Man, 77, injured after car collides with police car 'on way to emergency call'

By Richard Gladstone
Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 10:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man was injured in a collision involving a car and a police vehicle on the way to an emergency incident in Hastings, police said.

The collision took place last Thursday evening (February 20) and police are now appealing for witnesses with information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5pm on Thursday (February 20), emergency services responded to a collision in Carlisle Parade, Hastings, involving a blue Vauxhall Agila and a police car responding to an emergency call.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The driver of the Vauxhall, a 77-year-old from Winchelsea, attended hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition at this time.

Police were called to the scenePolice were called to the scene
Police were called to the scene

“A police officer also attended hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch.

“Information can be submitted by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 867 of 20/02.

“A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as is standard for investigations of this nature.”

Related topics:HastingsSussex PoliceVauxhallIndependent
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice