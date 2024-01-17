A Hastings man is part of the presenting cast in the second series of the BBC’s show, The Travelling Auctioneers.

Robin Johnson, who set up Johnson Bespoke Joinery and Metal Fabrication Ltd in Haywood Way, spent last summer travelling around the country for the filming of the daytime TV show, which started last Monday (January 8) on BBC One.

In the series, a team of antiques experts and master crafters help families turn unwanted items into winning lots.

On his firm’s Instagram page, Robin said: “Last summer I had the pleasure of driving around in a little blue van, helping people fix and sell things that they had in their homes and I travelled the length and breadth of the country meeting people and hearing their heart-warming stories, helping them create space and raise cash, and finding new homes for pre-loved objects.

The Travelling Auctioneers: Robin Johnson, Nicola, Trevor, Izzie Balmer. Picture: BBC/STV Studios

“The coolest part? A whole team of people came along for the ride and brought cameras and everything! Then another clever bunch of people worked behind the scenes to put together a real TV series about it.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Auctioneering expert and original Travelling Auctioneer, Christina Trevanion, is back for series two and joined by a new team made up of JJ Chalmers, Robin Johnson and Izzie Balmer, who will help her take the little blue auction van back on the road.

“Before winning a gold medal at the Invictus Games and lighting up the Strictly ballroom, JJ was a craft, design and technology teacher, and his broad range of DIY and restoration skills will be put to good use as part of the Travelling Auctioneers team. Star of Quest’s The Woodland Workshop, Robin is also something of a restoration maestro, having worked as a design and technology teacher before setting up his own successful business specialising in bespoke metal and wood furniture.

“And Izzie is one of the UK’s most popular auctioneering experts, having won a legion of fans through her appearances on Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt. She also leads a specialist jewellery and silver department in a busy West County auction house.

The Travelling Auctioneers: Izzie Balmer, Mridula, Megha, and Robin Johnson. Picture: BBC/STV Studios