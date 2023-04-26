Hastings man retires after 50 years with local company

Prafulkumar joined TE Connectivity in 1973 in Crawley. When the company moved to Hastings in 1979, he followed with his family. Liking life by the sea, they stayed.
On his last day before starting his much-deserved retirement, Prafulkumar's colleagues gathered at an afternoon tea to wish him well.
Operations Manager, Mark Freeman, presented Prafulkumar with a certificate celebrating his length of service, a watch and a special edition Cross pen from the company as a thank you for all he has contributed in his years at TE.