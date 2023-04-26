Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings man retires after 50 years with local company

Prafulkumar Nayee retired last week in his 50th year at TE Connectivity, Hastings.

By Marianne KingContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST
Mark Freeman, Prafulkumar Nayee and Yves Harmier (Senior Operations Manager)Mark Freeman, Prafulkumar Nayee and Yves Harmier (Senior Operations Manager)
Mark Freeman, Prafulkumar Nayee and Yves Harmier (Senior Operations Manager)

Prafulkumar joined TE Connectivity in 1973 in Crawley. When the company moved to Hastings in 1979, he followed with his family. Liking life by the sea, they stayed.

On his last day before starting his much-deserved retirement, Prafulkumar's colleagues gathered at an afternoon tea to wish him well.

Operations Manager, Mark Freeman, presented Prafulkumar with a certificate celebrating his length of service, a watch and a special edition Cross pen from the company as a thank you for all he has contributed in his years at TE.

Related topics:HastingsCrawley