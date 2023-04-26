Hastings man retires after 50 years with local company

Mark Freeman, Prafulkumar Nayee and Yves Harmier (Senior Operations Manager)

Prafulkumar joined TE Connectivity in 1973 in Crawley. When the company moved to Hastings in 1979, he followed with his family. Liking life by the sea, they stayed.

On his last day before starting his much-deserved retirement, Prafulkumar's colleagues gathered at an afternoon tea to wish him well.

