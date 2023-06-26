NationalWorldTV
Hastings marks Armed Forces Day 2023 - in pictures

Service personnel and members of youth organisations gathered at the at the war memorial in Alexandra Park to mark this year’s Armed Forces Day.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST

A ceremony was held, as well as a remembrance service, with standard bearers present.

Armed Forces Day takes place on the last Saturday in June each year.

Armed Forces Day celebrations began last Monday (June 19) when the Armed Forces Day flag was raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country.

Armed Forces Day ceremony at the war memorial in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Armed Forces Day ceremony at the war memorial in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

