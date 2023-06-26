Service personnel and members of youth organisations gathered at the at the war memorial in Alexandra Park to mark this year’s Armed Forces Day.
A ceremony was held, as well as a remembrance service, with standard bearers present.
Armed Forces Day takes place on the last Saturday in June each year.
Armed Forces Day celebrations began last Monday (June 19) when the Armed Forces Day flag was raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country.
1. Armed Forces Day ceremony at the war memorial in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
