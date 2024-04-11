Hastings May Queen talk at the museum

For the last 89 years the pageant has been funded by the local council, but this year there is no money. The committee has put together a varied fundraising program, and the next event is a fascinating talk from Barry Jones and Diana Campbell at Hastings Museum in the Durbar Hall at 7pm on Friday April 12.

Barry has been involved with Hastings May Queen for nearly 30 years, first as a lucky chimney sweep, then as the organiser of the event with his wife Helen. It was during this time he became fascinated with the origins, and authored a book detailing every May Queen from 1934 to 2015 when their daughter became the 82nd May Queen. Barry will be talking about the journey of Hastings May Queen since 1934.

Diana has been a folk dance educator for most of her adult life. She was the education officer for the English Folk Dance and Song Society and authored an instruction manual for maypole dancing. She has a wealth of experience not just as a maypole dance instructor, but many forms of folk and historical dance. She runs a very successful historical dance group looking at Regency style dances. Diana will be talking about the history of maypole dancing.

Hastings Maypole Dancers will be performing too, with event organiser Holly Sheldrake playing for them. Entry is free but there will be collection pots, if you are able to make a small donation to help this year’s pageant to go ahead that would be encouraged and most appreciated.

Have you read? View carpets of bluebells as famous East Sussex woodland walk opens this week

Have you read? Opposition to dog ban on Hastings Old Town beaches

1 . Hastings May Queen event Hastings May Queen event. Pic by Alan Roberts Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Barry Jones Barry Jones by Jeff Pitcher Photo: Jeff Pitcher

3 . Diana Campbell Diana Campbell Photo: supplied