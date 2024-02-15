Hastings Mayor Margi O'Callaghan

The letter, on Mayoral paper, is headed ‘Greetings from the town and people of Hastings’ and reads: ‘On behalf of the town and people of Hastings, may I say how sorry we were to hear of your recent cancer diagnosis, and we hope and pray that you have a quick and full recovery.

‘The Royal Family is held with very much affection here in Hastings.

‘Your late Grandmother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was of course Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports for many years and visited us on a number of occasions.

And last year I had the great privilege to welcome the Princess Royal when she came to Hastings, visiting Focus SB, based in the town, which had won your Award for Enterprise for International Trade earlier that year.