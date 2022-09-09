Hastings Mayor sends ‘sincere condolences’ to Royal Family

Cllr James Bacon has laid a wreath on behalf of local people at the town's war memorial in Alexandra Park.

The Town Hall and MMH flags are flying at half-mast and other flags have been removed.

Cllr Bacon said: "I want to pass on my sincere condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of Hastings Borough Council and all the people of Hastings.

"We are asking anyone who wishes to lay a floral tribute to leave these at the war memorial in Alexandra Park.

"There will be a book of condolence in Muriel Matters House for those who want to sign it, and anyone who wants to write a virtual condolence message should visit our website where you will be able to find directions on how to do this."

