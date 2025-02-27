Two medieval coins depicting King Harold and William the Conqueror are set to go under the hammer at an upcoming auction.

The items featuring the portraits of the pair who fought at the Battle of Hastings in 1066 are part of a set of artefacts that will feature at the event by Stanley Gibbons Baldwin’s in London on Wednesday, March 12.

A spokesperson for the coin and stamp dealership said the coin featuring Harold has an estimate of £6,000 to £7,000 and the one featuring William I ‘the Conqueror’ has an estimate of £2,500 to £3,000.

The spokesperson said: “Each coin features the head of that monarch in amazingly well-struck detail and unworn condition, and therefore with each coin there is the chance to acquire not only a contemporary portrait of these two English kings but also the most detailed and lifelike portraits that exist.

The coins up for auction

“The outcome of the conflict between them on October 14, 1066 was truly monumental. These two portraits are about as near as we can get to seeing what the two men actually looked like. In an ancient coin we can hold history in our hands. But, in these two incredible artefacts, we also have the opportunity to see, as best as is possible, the faces of those who actually forged it.

“No other authentic contemporary lifelike portrait of either Harold or William is in existence. There may be the beautiful but naive renderings in manuscripts or depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry a few years after Harold’s death, however the features woven in thread do not really give us an even vague idea of what these two men actually looked like.

“We all know the outcome of the Battle of Hastings. The effect on the make-up and shape of England was utterly transforming and forever changed the country.”

More information about the Ancient, British & World Coins auction on March 12 can be found at sgbaldwins.com/en-GB/auctions/upcoming-auctions.