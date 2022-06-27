Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival in pictures

The event, which took place on The Stade Open Space in the Old Town, was a celebration of the local fishing industry and also showcased local products, producers and businesses.

There was a full and varied programme of music across the weekend, with Hastings Sinfonia getting things underway with an opening concert on Saturday.

Tush and Pat Hamilton gave demonstrations on fileting and preparing fresh Hastings fish and Billingsgate Fish School Founder CJ Jackson, also gave demonstrations and cooking lessons.

1. Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival 2022. Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival 2022. Photo: JL Photo Sales

2. Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival 2022. Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival 2022. Photo: JL Photo Sales

3. Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival 2022. Hastings Sinfonia. Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival 2022. Hastings Sinfonia. Photo: JL Photo Sales

4. Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival 2022. Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival 2022. Photo: JL Photo Sales