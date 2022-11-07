The funding will allow the museum to work on engaging with new audiences, as well as maintaining existing audiences, and will see it working more within the community outside of the museum walls.

Damian Etheraads, museum and cultural development manager, said: “The team and I are delighted to receive this new funding from Arts Council England. It is a privilege to join the National Portfolio.

"This funding will allow us to keep moving forward and working with local people to improve the museum and things we do here.

Hastings Museum & Art Gallery joins Arts Council England's new National Portfolio and receives funding boost. Photo: Google Street View

"We would like to say a big thank you to Arts Council England and Hastings Borough Council for their continued support of the museum.”

Since 2018, the museum has been on a journey to become more community-focused and relevant, by working with local people to add their voices to the collections and create exhibitions and events. It also aims to connect people with cultural activities to improve wellbeing, and provide access to lifelong learning opportunities.

Today it is one of the leading museums in Sussex and has a growing national profile.

In 2021, it received the Bronze Award for Best Small Visitor Attraction in The Beautiful South Awards for Excellence, and has also been shortlisted for the Family Friendly Museum Award 2019, Family Favourites Award for Best Educational Day Out in London & South East 2019, and the Museums Change Lives Awards 2020.

Councillor Andy Batsford, portfolio holder for culture and health, added: “This funding is wonderful news for Hastings Museum & Art Gallery.

"It will enable them to keep developing the huge range of events and activities they offer.

"The museum really is a fantastic asset for our town. If you haven’t been, I would encourage you to come along – there really is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Hastings Museum & Art Gallery is situated in John's Place, Bohemia Rd, Hastings, TN34 1ET.

It is free to visit with free and is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, and Sundays, 11am to 4.30pm.