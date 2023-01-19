A national contest that takes place in Hastings each year is under threat due to proposed council cuts, its organiser said.

The National Town Criers Championship is held every October during Hastings Week.

This year will be its 70th contest but the council is proposing to axe funding towards it, which equates to £2,000, as part of its budget proposals for 2023-24.

Hastings town crier, Jo Bartholomew said: “This effectively puts an end to another attraction to our town during Hastings Week.

The annual National Town Criers' Championship is held during Hastings Week each year in October

“The Hastings National Championship is the oldest ongoing town crier competition in the world.

“It is with a heavy heart and dismay after 25 years of service to this town that this council throw away, without any foresight, this chapter in our heritage.

Town criers from around the UK and Europe bid for a place in this competition and it is my task to host them and bring more money into our town.

"The council gives us £2,000, the majority of which we use to pay for one night’s accommodation in Hastings for the visiting town criers. Most come from way up north and the West Country and some from Europe, like Belgium and Holland.

Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew, centre, reading the Platinum Jubilee Royal Proclamation outside the town hall in June 2022 during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Picture by Kevin Boorman

"I did a survey of all the criers who came to Hastings last year and all 15 of them spent an average of £150 each here, so that’s a lot of money they are putting into the coffers of the town.

"This competition is the FA Cup of the town criers’ world. It’s a family event and it’s also the 70th annual event this year. The heritage and prestige of the event is why people come. This year’s event will also be held on October 14, the anniversary of the Battle of Hastings in 1066. How short-sighted can the council be?”