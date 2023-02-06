Nurses and ambulance staff went on strike in Hastings today (Monday, February 6).

Members of the Royal College of Nursing and ambulance workers are taking part in industrial action in the UK as part of a two-day strike, which runs today and tomorrow (Tuesday, February 7).

Mark Newman, GMB representative for Hastings, said the strike was a dispute over pay but had turned into ‘something much bigger’.

He said: “It is more to do with how we have witnessed the disintegration of NHS services from our perspective in the ambulance service, how bad the service has got nowadays, and how long people have to wait to actually get a service that they really need.

GMB Union picket line outside Hastings Ambulance Station on February 6 2023.

"We are fighting for more than just the pay, we are fighting for the future of the NHS.”

Nurses staged a national strike on January 18 and 19.

The NHS in Sussex said that regardless of industrial action, emergency care will continue and people should continue to contact 999 or attend an Emergency Department for a life-saving emergency.

The industrial action includes staff from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, Queen Victoria NHS Foundation Trust, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation and South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS).

NHS Sussex said there will be fewer ambulances on the roads during the industrial action, but the NHS will be prioritising those with life-threatening needs.

Dr Dinesh Sinha, NHS Sussex chief medical officer, said: “Patient safety is our absolute priority and we have been working across health and care to ensure that any disruption to patient care is kept to a minimum.

“Regardless of strike action, people should continue to come forward if they need NHS help and support. Services are available to help you and make sure you get the best care.

“Some patients will be contacted directly to have appointments rescheduled, but everyone will get a new date as soon as possible. If you do have an appointment and the NHS has not been in touch, please continue to attend as originally planned, so as not to delay your care.

“We ask for the public’s support and patience during these two days of industrial action so that those who most need help and treatment can get the care they need.”