Nurses went on strike outside the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards today (Wednesday, January 18).

The industrial action is part of a national strike being held today and tomorrow (Thursday, January 19).

The strike action has been organised by the Royal College of Nursing and for the first time, nurses in Sussex are involved, with East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust taking part.

Antonia Berelson, who was at today’s picket line outside the Conquest, said: “For too long we have been forgotten about. We were clapped for from the doorstep when Covid happened and seen as heroes but now we are not even granted a fair pay rise. That’s all we are asking for. But it’s not just about pay, it’s about patient safety.”

Simon Hester, chair of Hastings and District TUC, said: “We are 100 per cent behind the strike by the nurses. The Government is lying when they say pay rises for health workers and others are unaffordable. This is a rich country with more billionaires than ever. We need to tax the rich and fund the NHS and public services. Unless there is a pay rise for the nurses the NHS will continue to spiral into a circle of decline.”

Pat Cullen, RCN general secretary and chief executive, said: “Today’s strike action by nursing staff is a modest escalation before a sharp increase in under three weeks from now. “People aren’t dying because nurses are striking. Nurses are striking because people are dying. That is how severe things are in the NHS and it is time the Prime Minister led a fight for its future.“Today’s record number of unfilled nurse jobs cannot be left to get worse. Pay nursing staff fairly to turn this around and give the public the care they deserve.”

NHS Sussex said regardless of any strike action taking place, patients who need urgent medical care will be prioritised, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases.

Taking to Twitter, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Today's nurses’ strike will cause further disruption for patients and add extra pressure on the NHS.

“I've had constructive talks with unions on the 2023/24 pay process and we will continue discussing.”

