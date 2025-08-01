Hastings Old Town Carnival Week starts today with Town Criers contest

By Andy Hemsley
Published 1st Aug 2025, 08:40 BST
The curtain goes up on a week of fun events for Old Town Carnival Week as people will be testing their voices for a chance to be crowned Old Town Crier.

The contest takes place today (Friday August 1) on the steps of St Clements Church, off the High Street, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Anyone can turn up and take part with a £1 donation.

Entrants are give a text to read out and the best, loudest, clearest reader will be crowned Old Town Crier.

There are prizes for best male adult and best female adult, as well as best youngster. The popular annual event is organised by High Street Traders.

Here are some pictures from last year’s event.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Old Town Criers' Competition. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

