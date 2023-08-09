Shops and a pub in Hastings Old Town were forced to close on Monday afternoon following a power cut.

The power outage affected a small area of the High Street, close to St Clements Church and Swan Gardens and happened at around 3pm. Among businesses affected were Roberts Rummage and the Jenny Lind pub, yet shops on the other side of the street seemed to be unaffected.

Staff at the nearby Turners convenience store and off licence, said they had no idea there was a power cut.