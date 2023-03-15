Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
9 minutes ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Inflation to hit 2.9% by end of year - OBR
21 minutes ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
1 hour ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
3 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
3 hours ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included

Hastings Old Town micropub revives traditional Sussex pub game

The Jolly Fisherman pub in Hastings Old Town is hosting Toad In The Hole games nights every Wednesday evening.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:06 GMT

Toad in The Hole is an old Sussex pub game involving throwing brass coins at a lead topped table with a hole in the middle. The game is a more refined version of the coin-throwing game pitch penny.

The game itself involves throwing four brass coins or "toads" from the same distance as a dart board, to a square toad table, made of wooden legs and with a lead surface. If a toad goes down the hole it scores two points, or if it lands on the top it scores one point. If it hits the back of the table, or falls off it is void, so a grand total of eight points per turn can be scored. Scoring is performed in darts fashion, playing from 31 down. The first competitor throws two toads, with their opponent then throwing three, and from then on they throw all four, until they reach scores of less than four, wherein only the number of toads equal to the required finishing score may be thrown. Like darts, players must finish exactly - scoring more results in the player being "bust".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Jolly Fisherman is known for its wide range of ever-changing traditional ales, ciders and craft beers and Belgian bottles beers. It is one of the Hastings pubs involved in organising the hugely popular Tap Takeover even in October, which is a town wide pub crawl showcasing different independent breweries.

Most Popular
The Toad In The Hole table at the Jolly Fisherman
The Toad In The Hole table at the Jolly Fisherman
The Toad In The Hole table at the Jolly Fisherman

Have you read? Historic Hastings area pub is sold

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Jolly Fisherman at East Beach Street in Hastings Old Town
The Jolly Fisherman at East Beach Street in Hastings Old Town
The Jolly Fisherman at East Beach Street in Hastings Old Town
Hastings Old TownSussexHastings