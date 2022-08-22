Hastings Old Town mourns loss of local character 'Italian Tony'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italian Tony was a familiar and well loved figure on the local pub scene, known for his larger than life personality and greeting of ‘Alright my old sausage’.

Originally from London, Tony moved to Hastings more than 40 years ago and made the Old Town his home.

He loved the local music scene and was known for his dapper dress sense.

Italian Tony. Picture by Matthew Beattie

His favourite tipple was Guinness and he would order it by saying “Another pint of turps landlord.”

Alan Griffiths, former landlord of the Stag pub, in All Saints Street, said: “Tony largely disappeared from the pub scene around 2010 as he wasn’t happy with the smoking ban. There are new characters in the Old Town, but none with the style of the Italian who had never been to Italy.”

Bill Harris commented: Tony was a local hero who, for once, deserved the status of ‘a real character’.

Reid McDuffie said “Tony was the definitive Old Town character – the place is poorer without him.”

Claire-Marie Mewett said: “Loved the banter between Italian Tony and Pat the Hat in the Dolphin – John the Cobbler and Popeye gone too. I hope they are having a great heavenly re-union.”

"Lisa Bailey said: “I remember the cravats he used to wear. What a character! The Old Town won’t be the same without him in it.”

Sue Beattie said: He used to say “Sorry I’m enjoying meself” when getting told off in pubs.”