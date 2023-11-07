Hastings Old Town 'Narnia' lamp post falls victim to high winds
An attractive street lamp in the Old Town has been damaged by the recent high winds.
The old fashioned lantern style lamp in Tackleway came away from its post and ended up on the pavement. The attractive lamps have been likened to the iconic lamp post in the Narnia books.
Old Town photographer Andreas Bleckmann captured this picture of the damaged lamp.
There are concerns among local residents that the old lamp will be replaced with a more modern version not in keeping with the atmosphere of the historic area.