Hastings Old Town pub features in Good Food Guide's 100 Best Pubs

The Crown Hastings is a family run independent free-house now in its 12th year since reopening with Tess and Andrew Swan at the helm.

Tess said: This pub is successfully championing local produce and suppliers, seven days a week.”

The entry for the Crown in the list said: “The Crown: ‘Encapsulates everything I love about a pub - comfort, cosiness, and community’. It hosts many community events, exhibits local artists, and is welcoming to all ages, all backed up by cooking that puts the emphasis on fresh seasonal and local ingredients served with minimal fuss.”

The Good Food Guide published the list in conjunction with Timothy Taylor’s Landlord beer. A spokesperson said: “With pub closures mounting up by the day, we judged it high time to turn the spotlight on one of Britain’s greatest cultural institutions.

“With the help of thousands of nominations, we’ve been searching for the thriving urban inns and cosy countryside retreats that deliver dynamic cooking as memorable as their local ales and inviting atmosphere. These are not fancy restaurant disguised as pubs. They’re open to all-comers, for an affordable one-dish drop in or a multi-generational celebration.”

The Crown is host to upcoming Christmas workshops from local craftspeople and is part of the Hastings Old Town Cider Festival, which takes place between November 7 and 15.

1 . Crown pub in All Saints Street Crown pub in All Saints Street Photo: supplied

