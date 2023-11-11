Hastings Old Town pubs hold Cider Festival

Cider lovers should head to Hastings Old Town this weekend where the curtain goes up on a week long Cider Festival.

Four Old Town pubs – The Albion, Jolly Fisherman, Crown and Jenny Lind – have joined forces to showcase some of the best and most unusual ciders produced in the UK, including many single variety ciders.

The week will also see cider makers giving talks and presentations during the week and to keep out the cold, hot mulled cider will be on offer.

Some of the more unusual still ciders on offer include a strawberry and thyme cider (Albion) and a lemon and pineapple and cinnamon and ginger cider (Crown). The Jolly Fisherman already has an enviable reputation for the wide variety of ciders it offers and and will be extending its already impressive offering devoting more pumps to ciders, with some special limited edition bottled ciders available to try.

For full details of what is on offer and talks taking place, visit the websites and social media pages of the participating pubs.

We will be sampling the ciders throughout the week and sharing our thoughts on them.

