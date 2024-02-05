BREAKING

Hastings: Order to remove dog poo bag dispensers around town branded 'incredibly petty' by Green Party

Organisers behind a scheme to place dog poo bag dispensers on lampposts around the town in a bid to tackle dog fouling have said they have been ordered to remove them by county council bosses.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:46 GMT
The dispensers - plastic drinks bottles with a panel cut out and filled with dog poo bags - are attached to lampposts and street signs in popular dog-walking areas.

The idea behind the dispensers came from Hastings Green Party.

Green party councillors from the borough council said each bottle carries a notice asking users to notify their local Green councillor or candidate if the bags need topping up.

Cllr Glenn HaffendenCllr Glenn Haffenden
Cllr Glenn Haffenden

But the party said it has received a formal letter from East Sussex County Council instructing for the dispensers to be removed.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council, said he encouraged the town’s Green party to get behind the scheme after seeing an example made by a friend in Hastings.

He said: “Everyone complains about dog mess. I thought this was a really smart idea, a positive way of encouraging owners to clear up after their dogs. We’ve had loads of good comments.

“Hastings Borough Council is responsible for clearing dog mess, and East Sussex is not helping. I wish the county council would focus more on doing things like repairing our roads and pavements. This is incredibly petty.”

Green party councillors said the county council told them that dog poo bag bottles were ‘not permitted to be placed on street furniture’.

East Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

