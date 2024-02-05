Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dispensers - plastic drinks bottles with a panel cut out and filled with dog poo bags - are attached to lampposts and street signs in popular dog-walking areas.

The idea behind the dispensers came from Hastings Green Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green party councillors from the borough council said each bottle carries a notice asking users to notify their local Green councillor or candidate if the bags need topping up.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden

But the party said it has received a formal letter from East Sussex County Council instructing for the dispensers to be removed.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council, said he encouraged the town’s Green party to get behind the scheme after seeing an example made by a friend in Hastings.

He said: “Everyone complains about dog mess. I thought this was a really smart idea, a positive way of encouraging owners to clear up after their dogs. We’ve had loads of good comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hastings Borough Council is responsible for clearing dog mess, and East Sussex is not helping. I wish the county council would focus more on doing things like repairing our roads and pavements. This is incredibly petty.”

Green party councillors said the county council told them that dog poo bag bottles were ‘not permitted to be placed on street furniture’.