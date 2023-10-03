The boss of a games arcade and entertainment centre has revealed the future of the site.

Owens, a ‘family fun factory’, opened at the former Debenhams building in Robertson Street last October.

But it closed early last month due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

A sign was also placed in the window at the attraction, which read: “Due to health and safety, we will be closing today with immediate effect. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and any bookings can be refunded or moved to a new date. Any enquiries to be made to [email protected]. Thank you.”

However, on its website, Owens said it is currently closed ‘for refurbishment’.

A notice on its website reads: “We are currently closed for refurbishment to bring more new and exciting offerings to the Hastings community and its visitors.”

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that Owens is currently closed. We have had a discussion with the CEO, who has confirmed that this is a temporary closure while they rebrand and refresh their attractions.”

Owens spans three floors of the 77,000 square foot building in Robertson Street.

Attractions include a football simulator, pool tables, duck pin bowling, circus of illusions, table tennis, pirates smuggler experience, 1066 experience and a bistro.

There are also named attractions, such as Toxic Wasteland, Wonders of Wizardry, Urban Fallout, and other crazy golf courses, as well as Ruxley’s Restaurant.

The new centre was opened in October last year by husband and wife duo Graham and Debbie Owen, the creators of Phileas Fogg's World of Adventures which was awarded Tourist Attraction of the Year for Sussex.

Debenhams closed in Hastings in May 2021.

1 . IMG-1411.JPG Owens in Hastings. Photo: Staff Photo: Staff

2 . IMG-1412.JPG Owens in Hastings. Photo: Staff Photo: Staff

3 . IMG-1410 (1).JPG The sign on Owens' window, which went up in early September. Photo: Staff Photo: Staff