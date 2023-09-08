A games arcade in Hastings town centre, which opened less than a year ago, is closed ‘until further notice, its owners announced this afternoon (Friday, September 8).

Owens, a ‘family fun factory’ opened at the former Debenhams building in Robertson Street last October.

On its Facebook page today, owners said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances OWENS will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience. Please keep an eye on social media for further updates.”

Owens spans three floors of the 77,000 square foot building in Robertson Street.

Attractions include a football simulator, pool tables, duck pin bowling, circus of illusions, table tennis, pirates smuggler experience, 1066 experience and a bistro.

There are also named attractions, such as Jurassica Live, Toxic Wasteland, Wonders of Wizardry, Urban Fallout, and other crazy golf courses, as well as Ruxley’s Restaurant.

The new centre was opened by husband and wife duo Graham and Debbie Owen, the creators of Phileas Fogg's World of Adventures which was awarded Tourist Attraction of the Year for Sussex.

Debenhams closed in Hastings in May 2021.

