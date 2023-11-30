Owners of a games arcade in Hastings town centre, which suddenly closed ‘until further notice’ less than a year after opening, have said the venue is expected to be remain shut for ‘up to a year’.

Owens, a ‘family fun factory’ opened at the former Debenhams building in Robertson Street in October last year.

The new centre was opened by husband and wife duo Graham and Debbie Owen, the creators of Phileas Fogg's World of Adventures, which was awarded Tourist Attraction of the Year for Sussex.

But on September 8, Owens put out a statement on its Facebook page, saying: “Due to unforeseen circumstances OWENS will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience. Please keep an eye on social media for further updates.”

A sign was also placed in the window at the attraction, which read: “Due to health and safety, we will be closing today with immediate effect. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and any bookings can be refunded or moved to a new date.”

Today (Thursday, November 30), parent company, CFEC, has announced that the attraction will undergo a full ‘multi-million pound redevelopment’ in the New Year.

In a statement it said: “Parent company CFEC has now completed the building surveys and refurbishment planning of Owens Entertainment, located in Hastings centre, and has concluded that a full redevelopment of the 77,000 square foot site will be necessary to ensure an outstanding customer experience, upon reopening.

“The plans for the upgraded centre include hi-tech VR and immersive gaming, a bowling zone, improved golf facilities, a new, separate soft play arena, and a 160-seater seaview restaurant and lounge. This full redevelopment is estimated to take up to a year to complete, and will require an additional multi-million pound investment by CFEC.

“CFEC remains committed to Hastings, and is working extremely hard to move forward with the building upgrade.

“Since the temporary closure of Owens Entertainment on September 8, 2023, CFEC has been conducting extensive building surveys and progressed refurbishment planning.

“Any customers with outstanding bookings are advised to get in touch with Owens Entertainment via [email protected] with their booking email and reference to receive a gift voucher that can be spent when the centre reopens.”

