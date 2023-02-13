A model from Hastings who is aspiring to be the new Marilyn Monroe is starring in a reality show on MTV.

Leylah Dobinson, 23, features in the latest series of the hit show, Ex on the Beach.

The OnlyFans model said: “The reason why I wanted to go on the show was to test my relationship with Liam Forrest and see if he really cares about me while also having my ex, Samura Kamara come into the villa.

"The show was definitely a rollercoaster and the viewers won’t be let down with the drama we went through. It was a huge test for us all to see where it took us and me having to live in the villa with my partner Liam and also my ex Samura, which I found very overwhelming.

Leylah Dobinson, who is starring in MTV's Ex on the Beach. Picture by Leylah Dobinson

"There was so much I learned about myself, in particular while being on Ex on the Beach which the viewers will find out while watching the season.

"I know this opportunity will change my life and I can’t thank the MTV crew enough for giving me the chance to feature on the show. I loved every second of the experience, even though it was a very emotional journey. I’ve met people I will be friends with for life. I have always wanted to be in the limelight and this is just the start of my career.”

Leylah, who was crowned Hastings Carnival Queen back in 2014, has more than 25,000 followers on her Instagram page under the name Missleylahlinda due to her love of the American icon from the 1950s and early 1960s.

In November last year, Leylah said her OnlyFans page had ‘gone crazy’ since the film Blonde was released. The movie came out earlier in 2022 and is a fictionalised take on the life and career of Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas.

Leylah said: “This came around a few years ago when my mum suggested me becoming the next Marilyn Monroe. While I was putting on my red lipstick and hair curled she smiled with tears in her eyes saying ‘you could be the next Marilyn Monroe, my girl’.

“The main things I admire most about Marilyn was her natural beauty, how strong she was as a woman and power she had over people."

